Panthers officially acquire Smith in trade

The Carolina Panthers acquired wide receiver Torrey Smith from the Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday.

The Panthers traded cornerback Daryl Worley to the Eagles in exchange for Smith.

Reports of the deal emerged on Friday but could not be announced until after the new league year began Wednesday afternoon.

Smith hauled in 36 receptions for 430 yards and two touchdowns with the Eagles in 2017 after signing a three-year, $15 million contract last offseason. He stepped it up in the playoffs with 13 catches for 157 yards and a score as the Eagles went on to win their first Super Bowl title in franchise history.

The 29-year-old's totals in receptions and receiving yards were fourth-best on the team, behind tight end Zach Ertz (74, 824), Nelson Agholor (62, 768) and Alshon Jeffery (57, 789). Mack Collins, who averaged a team-best 14.1 yards per catch, is expected to play a greater role next season.

Smith has 302 receptions for 4,951 yards and 39 touchdowns in 108 career games with the Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 49ers and Eagles. He also won a Super Bowl title with the Ravens following the 2012 season.

Worley recorded 64 tackles, two interceptions and 1.0 sack in 15 games, including 14 starts, last season. The 23-year-old has 152 tackles, three interceptions and 2.0 sacks in 31 career contests.

Besides announcing the acquisition of Smith, the Panthers announced they did not tender contracts to wide receiver Kaelin Clay, cornerback LaDarius Gunter, tight end Scott Simonson and offensive lineman David Yankey.