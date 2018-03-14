Nigel Bradham: Philadelphia Eagles re-sign linebacker

March 14 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to terms on a five-year contract with linebacker Nigel Bradham.

Philadelphia announced the deal on Wednesday morning. A source told NFL Network and ESPN that Bradham's contract is worth $40 million.

"Nigel plays with tremendous energy and fire and has made a number of impact plays for us at the linebacker position," the Eagles said in a statement. "Keeping him here was a priority of ours and we are looking forward to his future here in Philadelphia."

Bradham, 28, had 88 tackles, eight passes defensed, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, a sack and a touchdown in 15 starts last season for the Eagles. He entered the league as a fourth-round pick by the Buffalo Bills in the 2012 NFL Draft. The Florida State product spent the first four seasons of his career in Buffalo, before joining the Eagles in 2016. Last season, Bradham had 98 tackles, five passes defensed, two forced fumbles, two sacks, a fumble recovery and an interception in 16 starts.

Barnett forces the fumble, and Bradham is on the road to six.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/EkzE3lcmgj — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 20, 2017

Bradham has 428 tackles, 25 passes defensed, 6.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and two interceptions in 88 career regular-season games. He has 69 starts during his six-year NFL tenure.

He leads Eagles linebackers in tackles, sacks, forced fumbles, passes defensed and defensive snaps over the last two seasons.

Bradham had 12 tackles, a sack and a pass defensed in the 2018 postseason, helping the Eagles win Super Bowl LII.