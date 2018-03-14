Murphy reportedly will sign with Bills

Linebacker Trent Murphy, who missed the 2017 season because of a torn ACL and MCL in his left knee, will sign with the Buffalo Bills multiple media outlets reported Wednesday.

The deal cannot become official until the new league year begins on Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.

According to reports, the former Washington Redskin will sign a three-year deal after drawing interest from the Tampa Buccaneers and New England Patriots.

The Redskins reportedly offered Murphy a contract to remain with the team.

Murphy spent his first four seasons with the Redskins but missed last season after being hurt during the first quarter of a preseason game to the Baltimore Ravens.

Murphy also was slated to miss the four games of 2017 after being suspended for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances.

The 27-year-old Murphy was Washington's second-round pick in 2014 from Stanford and recorded a career-high 9.5 sacks in 2016.

In his first three seasons in Washington, Murphy appeared in 47 regular-season games with 22 starts, registering 112 tackles along with 15 sacks, six forced fumbles and four fumbles recovered.