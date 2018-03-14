Jordy Nelson visiting Raiders, Seahawks, Saints, linked to Patriots

March 14 (UPI) -- Jordy Nelson is in for a busy week of visits after being released by the Green Bay Packers.

He is also targeting a union with the New England Patriots, a source told Yahoo Sports.

A source told ESPN that Nelson is visiting the Oakland Raiders on Wednesday. He also has visits scheduled with the Seattle Seahawks and New Orleans Saints, according to the report.

The Patriots are set to lose wide receiver Danny Amendola to the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday night in free agency. Seattle is expected to lose wide receiver Paul Richardson to the Washington Redskins.

A source told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that if the Raiders sign Nelson, they are expected to cut wide receiver Michael Crabtree. The move would save the Raiders more than $7 million.

Nelson, 32, played nine seasons for the Packers. He had 53 catches for 482 yards and six scores in 15 games last season. Nelson had 97 receptions for 1,257 yards and a league-high 14 touchdowns in 2016. He made his lone Pro Bowl in 2014, after hauling in a career-high 98 catches for 1,519 yards and 13 scores.

The 2016 Comeback Player of the Year won a Super Bowl with the Packers in 2011.

Two-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers wrote a farewell message for his longtime teammate on Tuesday after the news broke of his release.

"Hard to find the right words today to express what 87 means to me," Rodgers wrote on Instagram. "No teammate exemplified what it means to be a Packer quite like him. From living in GB full time, his incredible contributions to the city, state, and region, to his consistent, reliable play on the field. Definitely a sad day and the toughest part of this business. There will never be another quite like 'White Lightning.' #leader #brother #friend #baller #loyal #champion #legacy #intact #stillcanplayball #backshoulder #1stSBTD"