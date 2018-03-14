Home / Sports News / NFL

Jets use second-round tender on WR Quincy Enunwa

By The Sports Xchange  |  March 14, 2018 at 10:24 PM
The New York Jets used a second-round tender on wide receiver Quincy Enunwa, the team announced Wednesday.

The Jets are putting a $2.91 million placeholder on Enunwa. If a team signs him to an offer sheet and goes unmatched, New York will receive a second-round pick as compensation.

Enunwa is recovering a neck injury that sidelined him for all of last season.

He enjoyed a career year in 20016 with 58 catches and 857 receiving yards along with four touchdowns.

The 25-year-old was New York's sixth-round pick in 2014 out of Nebraska. In 29 career games, he has 80 receptions for 1,172 yards and four touchdowns.

