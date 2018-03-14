Jaguars bring in CB Hayden

The Jacksonville Jaguars agreed to terms on a three-year deal with cornerback D.J. Hayden, according to a published report.

Hayden's contract is for $19 million with $9.5 million guaranteed, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reported on Wednesday morning.

The addition of Hayden for the Jaguars comes on the heels of the team reportedly losing fellow cornerback Aaron Colvin to a four-year contract with the Houston Texans. The 26-year-old Colvin played in all 16 games for Jacksonville last season, starting five of them.

Both deals cannot become official until the new league year begins on Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.

Hayden will be joining his third team since being selected with the 12th overall pick by the Oakland Raiders in the 2013 NFL Draft.

The 27-year-old Hayden signed a one-year deal with the Detroit Lions before the 2017 season, but found himself sharing time with Nevin Lawson by midseason. Hayden recorded 42 tackles, a half-sack and two fumble recoveries last season.

Hayden has 220 tackles, 1.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and three interceptions in 61 career contests with the Raiders and Lions.