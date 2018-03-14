Former Vikings RB Jerick McKinnon agrees to sign deal with 49ers

Running back Jerick McKinnon has agreed to a four-year, $30 million deal with the San Francisco 49ers, multiple outlets reported on Wednesday.

The $7.5 million annually puts McKinnon as the fourth-highest paid running back in the NFL behind only Le'Veon Bell of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Devonta Freeman of the Atlanta Falcons and LeSean McCoy of the Buffalo Bills.

The deal will become official when the league's new year starts later on Wednesday.

McKinnon, who has 14 career starts, spent four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings playing behind Adrian Peterson -- and then Dalvin Cook and Latavius Murray.

The 25-year-old McKinnon recorded 1,918 yards rushing with seven touchdowns while adding 142 receptions for 984 yards and five scores in 58 games with the Vikings.

The need for McKinnon arose for the 49ers with fellow running back Carlos Hyde expected to agree to a three-year deal with the Cleveland Browns. Hyde, who played collegiately at Ohio State, rushed 240 times for 938 yards and eight touchdowns last season and also reeled in a career-high 59 receptions for 350 yards.