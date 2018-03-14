Ex-Seahawks CB Lane charged with DUI

Cornerback Jeremy Lane, who was released by the Seattle Seahawks last week, was formally charged with driving while under the influence, according to a report in the Seattle Times on Wednesday.

According to the report, Lane has an arraignment on March 26 in King County District Court.

Lane was arrested outside of Seattle in January on suspicion of DUI. His blood-alcohol level was well within the legal limit, but Lane admitted to the arresting state trooper that he had smoked marijuana prior to driving.

Lane was released Friday along with Richard Sherman and had two years remaining on his contract. The move cleared $4.75 million in 2018 cap space for the Seahawks.

Lane lost his starting job on two occasions last season and was initially included in the Seahawks' package to the Houston Texans in the Duane Brown trade in October. Lane, however, returned to Seattle after he failed his physical.

The 27-year-old Lane started six of the 13 games in which he played in 2017 and was a starter in nine of the Seahawks' 16 regular-season contests in 2016. Lane was a starter in one playoff game in 2016 and one in 2015.