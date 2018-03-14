Dolphins officially release DT Suh, TE Thomas

The Miami Dolphins officially released defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh and tight end Julius Thomas on Wednesday, in addition to officially trading wide receiver Jarvis Landry to the Cleveland Browns and acquiring defensive end Robert Quinn from the Los Angeles Rams.

Suh spent three seasons in Miami after he was signed as an unrestricted free agent from Detroit in 2015. He started all 48 games in three seasons with the Dolphins and totaled 181 tackles (109 solo), 15.5 sacks, 13 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Thomas was acquired by Miami in a trade with Jacksonville on March 9, 2017. He played in 14 games with 12 starts for Miami, making 41 receptions for 388 yards and three touchdowns before he was placed on injured reserve because of a foot injury on Dec. 20.

The Dolphins acquired Quinn, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, and a 2018 sixth-round pick (209th overall) from the Rams in exchange for a 2018 fourth-round pick (111th overall) and a 2018 sixth-round pick (183rd overall).

Quinn, 27, who made the Pro Bowl in 2013 and 2014, is tied for third in Rams history with 62.5 career sacks. His 20 forced fumbles since 2012 lead the NFL during that span and his 62.5 sacks since he entered the NFL in 2011 are eighth in the league.

Quinn entered the NFL as a first-round pick (14th overall) by the St. Louis Rams in the 2011 NFL draft.

Miami acquired a 2018 fourth-round pick (123rd overall) and a 2019 seventh-round pick from Cleveland in exchange for Landry.

Landry was a second-round pick (63rd overall) by the Dolphins in the 2014 NFL draft. He played in all 64 games with 57 starts during his four seasons (2014-17) in Miami and totaled 400 receptions for 4,038 yards and 22 touchdowns.

The trades were reported earlier but became official on Wednesday.