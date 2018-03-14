Chiefs reportedly ink LB Hitchens to five-year deal

Linebacker Anthony Hitchens will pocket nearly $22 million in guaranteed money as part of his new contract with the Kansas City Chiefs, according to multiple media outlets.

Hitchens agreed to a deal with the Chiefs on Tuesday, and details of the five-year contract started to emerge Wednesday for the former Dallas Cowboys' linebacker.

Although deals cannot be officially signed until the new league year begins on Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, Hitchens' contract is worth $45 million with $21.9 million guaranteed.

Hitchens, who spent his first four seasons with the Cowboys, will receive a $14 million signing bonus and will have his $6.5 million contract for 2019 fully guaranteed.

The 25-year-old Hitchens recorded 84 tackles and a forced fumble in 12 starts with Dallas last season after missing the first four games with a knee injury.

A fourth-round selection of the Cowboys in the 2014 NFL Draft, he has collected 304 tackles, 3.5 sacks and one interception during his tenure in Dallas.

Hitchens joins a Kansas City rush defense that permitted 118.1 yards per game, which ranked 25th in the league.