Carlos Hyde: Cleveland Browns signing running back

March 14 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Browns are expected to sign running back Carlos Hyde in free agency Wednesday.

Sources told NFL Network and ESPN that Hyde will sign a three-year pact with the AFC North franchise. A source told NFL Network the deal is worth more than $15 million, with $6 million for Hyde in the first year.

Hyde, 27, was a second-round pick by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2014 NFL Draft. He ran for 938 yards and a career-best eight touchdowns on 240 carries in 16 starts last season. The Ohio State product has 2,729 yards and 21 scores on 655 carries in 50 NFL appearances. He has 36 starts in his four-year career.

Hyde also had a career-high 59 receptions for 350 yards in 2017, drawing 88 targets.

The Browns reportedly will agree to terms with offensive tackles Chris Hubbard and Donald Stephenson on Wednesday. Isaiah Crowell, the Browns' leader rusher from last season, is expected to sign with the New York Jets.

Cleveland is very active in free agency this offseason, after already working out deals to acquire former Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor and former Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry.

Free agency officially begins at 4 p.m. Wednesday.