Browns reportedly ink CB Carrie

The Cleveland Browns continued to remake their secondary as they reached agreement with free-agent cornerback T.J. Carrie on a contract, multiple media outlets reported Wednesday.

Carrie, who played for the Oakland Raiders last season, will sign a four-year deal worth $31 million, including $15.5 million in total guarantees, according to ESPN.

Carrie started 15 games for the Raiders in 2017 and made 70 tackles.

Carrie was diagnosed with a birth defect known as a coronary artery anomaly at age 15, and he had surgery in 2006 to correct it.

He was taken in the seventh round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Raiders and played his first four NFL seasons in Oakland.

Carrie will compete for a starting job in the Browns' new defensive backfield. The Browns traded for Packers cornerback Damarious Randall on Friday, and Cleveland reportedly agreed to terms with former Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Terrance Mitchell earlier Wednesday.