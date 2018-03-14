Home / Sports News / NFL

Bengals re-sign P Kevin Huber for 3 years

By The Sports Xchange  |  March 14, 2018 at 10:19 PM
The Cincinnati Bengals signed punter Kevin Huber to a three-year deal, according to Cincinnati.com.

Huber, 32, has spent his entire nine-year career with Cincinnati since the team selected him in the fifth round of the 2009 NFL Draft.

A Pro Bowl selection in 2014, Huber averaged 46.6 yards per punt last season, the second-best total of his career. He also dropped 32 punts inside the 20-yard line, his highest since 2012.

For his career, Huber has averaged 45.2 yards per punt. He has missed only two games, both during the 2013 season.

