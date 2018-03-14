Amukamara expected to re-sign with Bears

Cornerback Prince Amukamara is expected to re-sign with the Chicago Bears on a three-year, $27 million deal, multiple outlets reported on Wednesday morning.

The contract will become official after the new league year begins on Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.

Signed to a one-year deal in 2017, Amukamara recorded 48 tackles while playing in 14 games last season. The 28-year-old did not have an interception for the second straight year.

Amukamara was selected by the New York Giants with the 19th overall pick of the 2011 NFL Draft. He spent five seasons with the Giants before working the 2016 campaign with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In his career, Amukamara has 358 tackles, seven interceptions, 58 pass breakups and three forced fumbles in 83 career games.