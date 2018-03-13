Reports: Norwell to sign 5-year deal with Jaguars

Andrew Norwell is slated to become the NFL's highest-paid guard as he intends to sign a five-year, $66.5 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, multiple outlets reported on Tuesday.

The deal includes $30 million fully guaranteed for Norwell, who has been in the Carolina Panthers' starting lineup for the majority of games since joining the club as an undrafted rookie in 2014.

The contract cannot be finalized until the new league year opens on Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.

Norwell, 26, was the lone NFL lineman not to allow a sack or quarterback hit last season, according to Pro Football Focus.

The Panthers elected to address other members of the offensive line, as right guard Trai Turner received a four-year, $45 million extension and free agent Matt Kalil was handed a five-year, $55.5 million deal.

The addition of Norwell is expected to be a boon to the Jaguars' ground game, which features Leonard Fournette. The fourth overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft, Fournette paid immediate dividends in his rookie season by carrying the ball 268 times for 1,040 yards with nine rushing touchdowns.