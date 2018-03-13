New York Jets finalizing deal with former Vikings QB Teddy Bridgewater

All three of the Minnesota Vikings' free-agent quarterbacks apparently have found new homes.

The New York Jets are finalizing a deal with Teddy Bridgewater, Bryant McFadden of CBSSports.com reported Tuesday.

With Case Keenum reportedly set to join the Denver Broncos and Sam Bradford apparently going to the Arizona Cardinals, Bridgewater appears to be the last of the three former Vikings quarterbacks to land elsewhere.

His deal with the Jets has not yet been completed, however.

The Jets still own the No. 6 overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, and they could still take a quarterback with that selection.

Bridgewater was a Pro Bowl selection in 2015, when he started all 17 games for the Vikings and led them to an 11-5 regular-season record before they lost in the first round of the playoffs.

However, a torn ACL and dislocated knee suffered in the preseason sidelined him for the entire 2016 season and the start of the 2017 season. He was cleared to practice on Oct. 16, 2017, but never got back into the starting lineup after Keenum took over for the injured Bradford.

Bridgewater, 25, played in one game in 2017, a Dec. 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He attempted two passes, both of which were incomplete.

The Jets went 5-11 in 2017, and Josh McCown, 38, was their starting quarterback. He will become a free agent this offseason.