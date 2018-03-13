Jaguars LB Posluszny announces retirement

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Paul Posluszny announced his retirement after 11 NFL seasons, the team announced on Tuesday.

Posluszny, a five-time defensive captain with the Jaguars, registered 973 tackles to reside second in franchise history behind only Daryl Smith (1,089). The 33-year-old, who would have been an unrestricted free agent on Wednesday, spent seven seasons in Jacksonville after beginning his NFL career with the Buffalo Bills.

"With much sadness but without regret, I realize that I am no longer able to adhere to the unwavering standard of excellence that professional football demands," Posluszny wrote in a statement released by the team. "I say this with a heavy heart: I am retiring from the NFL. I love the game of football so much, and I know there is truly only one acceptable way to play. Knowing I can no longer compete at a level that I find acceptable, I have chosen to end my football career.

"This decision is mine alone, and although I know this will not bring me happiness, it is the right and honorable action to take at this time in my life. I cherished every moment of my NFL career, and it has been such a blessing to play the game for as long as I have played. I anxiously look forward to next football season to arrive, but this time with the sole focus of being a great husband and father for my loving family."

Posluszny recorded 1,212 career tackles, 16.0 sacks and 15 interceptions in 145 career games since being selected by Buffalo with a second-round pick in the 2007 NFL Draft.