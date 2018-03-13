Jacksonville Jaguars keep WR Marqise Lee with four-year deal

The Jacksonville Jaguars are keeping wide receiver Marqise Lee in the fold with a new four-year contract, multiple outlets reported Tuesday.

Lee's contract is worth $38 million with $18 million guaranteed, according to both the NFL Network and ESPN. The Jaguars also signed second-year wide receiver Shane Wynn, the team announced.

Earlier Tuesday, Jacksonville wideout Allen Robinson agreed to a three-year free-agent contract with the Chicago Bears, making the Lee signing paramount.

Lee, 26, appeared in 14 games last season, his fourth with the Jaguars, and hauled in 56 catches for 702 yards and three touchdowns, helping the team reach the AFC Championship Game. He had seven receptions for 69 yards in Jacksonville's three playoff games.

A second-round draft pick out of USC in 2014, Lee battled injuries in his first two seasons before emerging as a force with 63 catches for 851 yards and three scores in 2016.

Wynn missed the entire 2017 season after being placed on injured reserve. He spent the majority of the 2016 season on Jacksonville's practice squad before appearing in five games late in the season and making one catch.