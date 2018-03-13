Home / Sports News / NFL

Case Keenum: Broncos signing former Vikings quarterback

By Alex Butler  |  March 13, 2018
March 13 (UPI) -- The Denver Broncos will sign former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Case Keenum.

Denver can't officially agree to a deal with the free agent until 4 p.m. on Wednesday -- when the NFL's free agency period officially opens -- but a source told 9News Denver that Keenum and the Broncos will have a short-term deal in place.

Sources first notified ESPN of Keenum's intention to sign with the Broncos. The move means the Broncos are no longer among the teams searching for a gunslinger in free agency.

A prominent agent told 9News Denver that Keenum's deal is expected to be for two years and at least $36 million.

Keenum, 30, began his career in 2012 with the Houston Texans. He joined the Los Angeles Rams in 2015, before signing a one-year contract in April with the Vikings in free agency. The six-year veteran had a career-year in 2017, leading the Vikings to an 11-3 record in games he started and pushing them to an NFC North title. Keenum completed 67.6 percent of his throws for 3,547 yards, 22 scores and seven interceptions, while posting a 98.3 quarterback rating.

Broncos quarterbacks completed 58.7 percent of their passes last season for 3,668 yards, 19 scores and 22 interceptions, while posting a 73 quarterback rating and a 5-11 record.

Keenum was previously linked to the New York Jets, who are still searching for a starting quarterback.

