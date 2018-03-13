CB Nickell Robey-Coleman agrees to re-sign with Los Angeles Rams

Cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman is staying with the Los Angeles Rams.

Robey agreed to a three-year contract worth $15.75 million, including $8 million guaranteed, to remain with the club, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported.

Deals cannot be officially signed until Wednesday afternoon.

The Rams have overhauled their secondary, importing Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib while watching Trumaine Johnson walk via free agency.

Robey-Coleman, 26, appeared in 15 games last season with the Rams, making four starts and registering a career-high 46 tackles to go with two interceptions.

An undrafted free agent from USC, the 5-foot-8, 178-pound Coleman spent his first four seasons with the Buffalo Bills, appearing in all 16 games each year and making 15 starts.