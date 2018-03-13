Home / Sports News / NFL

CB Nickell Robey-Coleman agrees to re-sign with Los Angeles Rams

By The Sports Xchange  |  March 13, 2018 at 7:43 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

Cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman is staying with the Los Angeles Rams.

Robey agreed to a three-year contract worth $15.75 million, including $8 million guaranteed, to remain with the club, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported.

Deals cannot be officially signed until Wednesday afternoon.

The Rams have overhauled their secondary, importing Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib while watching Trumaine Johnson walk via free agency.

Robey-Coleman, 26, appeared in 15 games last season with the Rams, making four starts and registering a career-high 46 tackles to go with two interceptions.

An undrafted free agent from USC, the 5-foot-8, 178-pound Coleman spent his first four seasons with the Buffalo Bills, appearing in all 16 games each year and making 15 starts.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Case Keenum: Broncos signing former Vikings quarterback Case Keenum: Broncos signing former Vikings quarterback
Jose Altuve joins Astros at White House, Carlos Correa and two teammates skip event Jose Altuve joins Astros at White House, Carlos Correa and two teammates skip event
Kirk Cousins: Minnesota Vikings will sign free agent QB Kirk Cousins: Minnesota Vikings will sign free agent QB
David Silva scores two, Manchester City beats Stoke City David Silva scores two, Manchester City beats Stoke City
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin nets goal No. 600 Capitals' Alex Ovechkin nets goal No. 600
Photos