Arizona Cardinals making progress to rework Tyrann Mathieu's contract

The Arizona Cardinals are working to restructure the contract of safety Tyrann Mathieu.

According to AZCentral.com, the Cardinals were making positive steps on reworking the deal for Mathieu, who would have $18 million of his contract guaranteed if he is still on the roster Wednesday.

Mathieu said last week that the team had asked him to take a pay cut. He signed a five-year contract extension in 2016, with $21 million in guaranteed money.

Mathieu's agent, Tom Condon, also represents quarterback Sam Bradford, who reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the Cardinals on Tuesday.

Arizona is looking to lower Mathieu's cap number of $14.1 million for 2018, the report said.

In 2017, Mathieu played in all 16 regular-season games and recorded 70 tackles and two interceptions. He finished the previous two seasons on injured reserve, although he was named to the Pro Bowl in 2015.