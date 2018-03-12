Washington Redskins re-sign kicker Dustin Hopkins

March 12 (UPI) -- The Washington Redskins have re-signed kicker Dustin Hopkins.

Washington announced the deal on Monday morning, but did not disclose the contract's terms. Hopkins, 27, made 14-of-17 field goal attempts in eight games last season. He also succeeded on 18-of-19 extra point attempts.

Hopkins was a sixth round pick by the Buffalo Bills in the 2013 NFL Draft, before being released. He spent his first season with the New Orleans Saints, before joining the Redskins during the 2015 offseason. Hopkins led the league in field goal attempts in 2016, making 34 of his 42 tries.

The five-year NFL veteran landed on injured reserve in October of last season while dealing with a hip ailment. He returned to the Redskins in December.

Washington signed Nick Rose last season, who played while Hopkins was out. Rose made 10-of-11 field goal attempts and 18-of-20 extra points in eight appearances.