Tom Brady told Gisele he wants to 'feel appreciated' when working for Patriots

March 12 (UPI) -- Gisele Bundchen says that husband Tom Brady wants to "feel appreciated" when he goes to work for the New England Patriots.

Gisele made the comments in the final episode of Tom vs Time. The footage from Brady's documentary series was released Monday on Facebook Watch.

Episode 6 of Tom vs Time was a 15-minute clip detailing Brady's journey through the 2017 season, including his Super Bowl LII loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, filming of the docu-series, his NFL future and more.

Toward the end of the episode, Brady talked about his family life and how he plans to spend his offseason with his supermodel wife and three children.

"This offseason is going to be about my family because they deserve it," he said. "There is more to think about than just me. And I think that's what you commit to when you have a family. They commit a lot to me. That obviously goes both ways."

"I feel that now their dad's job has finished and now they are really happy because they get more of their dad. They never get their dad," Gisele added.

Gisele also revealed that the last two years have been tough on the future Hall of Famer.

"The last two years were very challenging for him in so many ways," she said. "He tells me 'I love it so much and I just want to go to work and feel appreciated and have fun.'"

The quote comes after ESPN reported that there was tension between Brady and coach Bill Belichick last season, regarding Brady's trainer Alex Guerrero and Jimmy Garoppolo and criticism aimed at the three-time NFL MVP.

The report also stated that Brady was "less than fine" with criticism from Belichick throughout the season, stemming from the Patriots' playoff win against the Houston Texans in 2017. The report also stated that Brady has told other Patriots players and staff that "Belichick's negativity and cynicism have gotten old."

Brady addressed another feeling at the beginning of Monday's episode: how it felt to lose the Feb. 4 matchup to the Eagles at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.

He gave understandably somber feedback, saying it was a "loaded question." The footage continued with highlights and lowlights from Brady's performance in the Super Bowl, including his last pass, which landed incomplete, just out of the reach of superstar tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Brady was on a massage table in another scene, being worked on by Guerrero while talking to Gisele about the postseason. Clips of the Patriots' win agains the Tennessee Titans in the Divisional Round rolled next, followed by an account of the AFC Championship.

The quarterback talked about his infamous thumb injury, which he suffered in the week leading up to the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars while at Patriots practice.

"I'm looking down at my thumb as it's split open," Brady said. "I'm thinking, I really don't know what just happened to my thumb but I know it doesn't feel good and I'm having a really hard time believing I'm going to be able to go out and play well against the No. 1 ranked defense in the league in four days."

Brady went through some acupuncture treatment on the dinged digit before suiting up for the Jan. 21 showdown. He said he knew the Jaguars game would be a challenge after practicing with the team earlier in the season.

"We lost Gronk in the first half of the game. We played good. We came from behind," Brady said of the 24-20 win. "One of the great wins I think we've ever had."

Brady talked to Gronkowski on the phone while he was riding in his car after the game and told him it was a "miracle" that the Patriots won without the All-Pro pass catcher.

When he got to talking about the Super Bowl, Brady's mood changed a bit. Clips of his dropped reception rolled on the screen as the 2018 NFL MVP discussed having to live with the loss for the rest of his life. He discussed seeing his kids crying after the defeat and turning the moment into a lesson in parenting.

"You realize that with time the emotion will go away," Brady said. "You'll still have certain feelings and emotions toward the game, but the rawness of what happened will go away. But I gave everything I had. I gave my best effort. We were just a couple plays short."

Brady -- who was previously tight-lipped about his personal life -- said he liked making the docu-series.

"I've really enjoyed it," he said. "I think it has been a great experience for me to try something different. I think when you get out of your comfort zone, you stretch. You reach in different directions. You know what feels comfortable and you know what's not so comfortable. I also realized I'm a lot closer to the end than to the beginning and you don't know when you are going to get opportunities again. You have to kind of go all in."

In a previous episode, Gisele said that Brady told her he wanted to play to win two more Super Bowls before retiring. At the end of the final episode, Brady said that when he loses the conviction behind his answer for why he continues to play the game, then he should be doing something else.

Brady, 40, is entering his 19th NFL season.