Tampa Bay Buccaneers re-sign Cameron Brate, Brent Grimes

Cameron Brate was set to become a restricted free agent, but on Monday he agreed to a six-year contract extension with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The team announced a Tuesday press conference to announce the deal for the tight end from Harvard. According to reports, the deal is worth $40.8 million with $18 million guaranteed.

Brate became the starting tight end after the team released Austin Sefarian-Jenkins two years ago. He had 48 receptions for 591 yards and six touchdowns in 2017. His 14 touchdown receptions in the past two seasons are the second-most among NFL tight ends in that span behind only Seattle Seahawks free agent Jimmy Graham.

Before emerging as a productive offensive threat, Brate was cut from the Bucs' practice squad, but he returned to the team after being cut from the New Orleans Saints practice squad.

Since returning to Tampa Bay in 2014, Brate has totaled 128 receptions, 1,539 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Besides retaining the former undrafted free agent, the Buccaneers reportedly re-signed veteran cornerback Brent Grimes. According to the NFL Network, Grimes' new deal is a one-year, $10 million contract.

A four-time Pro Bowl selection, Grimes started all 13 games in which he played in 2017 and had three interceptions.

In two seasons with Tampa Bay, Grimes has recorded 95 tackles, seven interceptions and 35 passes defensed in 29 games.