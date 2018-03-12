QB Kirk Cousins could get massive offer from Arizona Cardinals

The Minnesota Vikings and New York Jets reportedly are the front-runners in the bid to land quarterback Kirk Cousins, but if a report by an Arizona radio station is accurate, the Arizona Cardinals may be a factor as well.

Mike Jurecki of 98.7 FM, Arizona's Sports Station, reported that the Cardinals are preparing to offer Cousins a five-year, $145 million deal.

That would make his average annual salary $29 million, surpassing Jimmy Garoppolo's average annual value and making Cousins the highest-paid player in NFL history.

According to the report, the offer would include a $20 million signing bonus and $15 million in base salary in the first year. It would also include $90 million in guarantees over the first three years of the deal.

The Jets might be able to offer more money, but the Cardinals may have a better chance to be competitive in 2018.