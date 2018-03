The Oakland Raiders have reached an agreement to sign wide receiver Griff Whalen, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported Monday.

Whalen, 28, played two games for the Baltimore Ravens last season, making four catches for 24 yards.

He had two receptions for 22 yards in eight games for the Chargers in 2016 after recording 19 catches for 205 yards in 14 games for the Indianapolis Colts in 2015.