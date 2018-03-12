Kansas City Chiefs prepared to release Tamba Hali

The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to release longtime defensive end Tamba Hali, ESPN reported Monday.

Hali's contract was set to expire after next season and the Chiefs would take a $9.4 million cap hit. Instead, cutting the 12-year veteran will carry a dead cap hit of $1.7 million.

Hali made five straight Pro Bowls from 2011 to 2015 and his 89.5 sacks are second to Derrick Thomas in team history.

Hali dealt with knee issues last season and appeared in a career-low five games, recording one tackle. He began last season on the physically unable to perform list and did not appear in a game until Week 9 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Before last season, Hali had only missed five games, although in 2016 he started just two games after agreeing to a three-year, $21 million deal and elected to skip voluntary offseason workouts.

In 177 regular-season games, Hali recorded 453 tackles, 89.5 sacks and 10 interceptions. He reached double digits in sacks in 2010, 2011 and 2013.