Denver Broncos DE Adam Gotsis arrested for alleged 2013 rape

Denver Broncos defensive end Adam Gotsis was arrested last week in Atlanta on a rape charge stemming from a 2013 incident while he was attending Georgia Tech.

According to an incident report by Atlanta police, Gotsis surrendered last Wednesday at the Fulton County Jail and was charged with strong-arm rape. The Denver Post reported Monday that he was released after paying a $50,000 bond.

He is accused of overcoming the will of a 25-year-old woman, and the victim reported the incident on Feb. 1.

In a statement released to media outlets, the Broncos said: "We were recently informed of an investigation into an alleged incident involving Adam Gotsis that occurred in 2013 when he was in college. Our organization was aware of his arrest on March 7, and it is our understanding that no determination has been made at this time as to whether any charges will be filed.

"The Broncos take an accusation of this nature very seriously and will continue to closely monitor the legal proceedings. This issue was promptly reported to the NFL as soon as we learned of it, and we will remain in communication with the league office regarding this matter."

The Broncos selected the Australia native in the second-round of the 2016 draft. After being limited due to injury in 2016, he played in all 16 games in 2017, making 13 starts and finishing with 41 tackles and two sacks.