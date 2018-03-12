Dallas Cowboys CB Orlando Scandrick reportedly requests release

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Orlando Scandrick has requested his release, ESPN reported Monday.

That would make Scandrick a free agent, and he said a week ago he could benefit from a change of scenery.

Scandrick played 11 games in 2017, all as a starter, but back injuries limited his playing time. The Cowboys used rookies Chidobe Awuzie and Jourdan Lewis at outside cornerback and safety Xavier Woods in the slot at the end of the season.

The Cowboys also plan to move Byron Jones back to cornerback in 2018 after he started the past two seasons at safety.

Scandrick has been a starter for the Cowboys since 2013, although he missed the 2015 season with a knee injury.

The 31-year-old Scandrick is signed through 2019 with base salaries of $3 million in 2018 and $4 million in 2019.

If Scandrick departs, the Cowboys would save $1.4 million in salary-cap space.