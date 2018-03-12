Home / Sports News / NFL

Baltimore Ravens sign OL James Hurst, release Lardarius Webb

By The Sports Xchange  |  March 12, 2018 at 2:08 PM
The Baltimore Ravens signed offensive lineman James Hurst to a four-year contract, general manager/executive vice president Ozzie Newsome announced Monday.

The Ravens originally signed Hurst as a rookie free agent out of North Carolina in 2014. He has never missed a game as a pro, seeing action in 64 consecutive contests, including 32 starts.

"This is good news for our football team," head coach John Harbaugh said in a statement. "James is a reliable, tough and versatile player who has played a lot of football for us. He has started at both tackle and guard, and all he has been is productive and someone who has made us better."

Hurst's four-year deal is worth $17.5 million, with $8 million guaranteed, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, citing a source.

Hurst started all 16 games last season, making 15 at left guard and one at left tackle. He helped the Ravens allow the league's seventh-fewest sacks (27, tied Vikings) and produce the NFL's ninth-ranked scoring attack (24.7 ppg).

Hurst (6-foot-5, 317) has started 15 career games at left guard, 14 at left tackle, two as a tight end in "jumbo formations" and one at right tackle.

Also Monday, the Ravens released veteran safety Lardarius Webb, who has spent all nine of his NFL seasons with Baltimore.

