Arizona Cardinals expected to release RB Adrian Peterson

The Arizona Cardinals are expected to release running back Adrian Peterson on Monday, avoiding a salary cap hit of nearly $3 million, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Peterson, acquired from the New Orleans Saints last year, made six starts with the Cardinals last season, racking up a pair of 100-yard games before landing on injured reserve with a neck injury. He averaged 3.5 yards on 129 carries for the Cardinals.

Star running back David Johnson is expected to be fully healthy for Arizona after suffering a season-ending wrist injury in Week 1.

Peterson, who will turn 33 next week, doesn't sound ready to walk away from the game.

"I think I would want to play maybe four more years, four to five more years," Peterson told the St. Paul Pioneer Press last month.

Peterson rushed for more than 1,200 yards in seven of his 10 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, including a career-best 2,097 in his MVP campaign in 2012. He also rushed for 97 of his 99 career touchdowns with the Vikings.

For his career, Peterson ranks 12th on the all-time list with 12,276 rushing yards, three behind Marshall Faulk and 36 shy of Jim Brown at No. 10.