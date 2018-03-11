Paul Richardson, Seahawks could part ways

Paul Richardson's breakout season may be too costly for the Seattle Seahawks and the wide receiver alluded to it in a social media post Saturday.

Richardson is set to become an unrestricted free agent Wednesday after making 44 catches for 703 yards and scoring six touchdowns while starting 13 of 16 games. All were career highs for Richardson, who recorded two touchdowns in his first three seasons.

Last season, Richardson was paid roughly $1.5 million in the final season of his rookie contract. According to ESPN 710 in Seattle, the Seahawks are unwilling to pay more than $5.5 million to retain Richardson.

That report and with free agency days away prompted Richardson to tweet: "One thing I do know is I had a ball in Seattle!"

The Seahawks used their second-round pick in 2014 on Richardson. In four seasons, he totaled 95 receptions for 1,302 yards and eight touchdowns in 47 regular-season games.

Most of Richardson's production occurred after he recovered from a torn ACL sustained in the 2015 season opener. In the last two years, he appeared in 31 regular-season games and made 65 catches for 991 yards and seven touchdowns.