Michael Rubin latest to emerge as potential buyer for Carolina Panthers

A person with ownership ties in the NHL and NBA has emerged as a potential bidder for the Carolina Panthers.

Michael Rubin, an e-commerce billionaire, is the latest name to surface as a possible buyer of the Panthers, the Charlotte Observer reported Sunday.

A minority owner of the New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia 76ers, Rubin joins a list of possible bidders that includes Pittsburgh Steelers minority owner David Tepper and South Carolina businessman Ben Navarro.

The 45-year-old Rubin, whose businesses include an online sports merchandise company, has a net worth of $3 billion, the newspaper reported, citing figures from Forbes.

A local ownership group also is mulling a bid, the Observer reported. Felix Sabates, who heads a group that includes a number of prominent NASCAR drivers, told the newspaper he could be involved if it makes "business sense."

Carolina owner and founder Jerry Richardson announced in mid-December that he was putting the team up for sale in the wake of allegations of workplace misconduct made against him. The NFL is investigating the matter.

Richardson, 81, who played for the Baltimore Colts in 1959-60, became the first former NFL player since George Halas to own an NFL team when he was awarded an expansion franchise on Oct. 26, 1993.