Los Angeles Chargers extend CB Casey Hayward's contract

The Los Angeles Chargers locked up cornerback Casey Hayward for the next three years with a $36 million contract extension that includes $20 million guaranteed.

Hayward, who had one year remaining on the three-year, $15.3 million contract he signed two years ago, was named second-team All-Pro in 2017 after starting all 16 regular-season games for the Chargers. The new deal will run through the 2021 season.

It's not immediately known how the new deal will impact the Chargers' salary cap. Before the extension, Hayward's contract was to count $5.1 million against the cap in 2018.

Hayward came to the Chargers two years ago from the Packers after spending four years in Green Bay.

The 28-year-old Hayward has received Pro Bowl invitations each of the past two years and is considered one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL. His 11 interceptions the past two seasons are tied for the most in the league with Marcus Peters, and his 53 pass breakups during that period are the best in the NFL.

As a team, the Chargers tied for sixth in the league with 18 interceptions and ranked No. 3 in fewest passing yards per game (197 yards).

The 28-year-old Hayward expressed his appreciation to the Chargers on Twitter.

"Got to thank the @Chargers and the Spanos family for everything as well," Hayward tweeted. "Believing in a guy everybody said was a NICKEL guy and giving him a chance to flourish outside. 3 more years and counting. Let's push for that ring. #Chargers"