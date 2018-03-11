Eric Winston re-elected as NFLPA president

Eric Winston is currently without a team but that didn't prevent him from remaining as president of the NFL Players Association.

The NFLPA announced via Twitter on Sunday that Winston was unanimously re-elected to serve as president for a third term.

The 34-year-old offensive tackle is eligible to serve the two-year term because he played in 2017. Winston was released by the Cincinnati Bengals just prior to the 2017 season and re-signed by the club to a one-year deal on Nov. 8.

Winston appeared in eight games, making two starts, with the Bengals in 2017. He spent the past four years with the Bengals, starting two games in each season.

Prior to joining Cincinnati in 2014, Winston was a fixture in the lineup, starting all 16 games for seven consecutive seasons with the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs. He was a third-round draft pick of the Texans in 2006.