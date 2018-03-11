DE Benson Mayowa scheduled for visit with Washington Redskins

Defensive end Benson Mayowa may not be moving out of the NFC East.

Mayowa, released by the Dallas Cowboys this week, is expected to visit the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, according to ESPN.

The 26-year-old Mayowa saw his production decline in 2017, when he registered 21 tackles and one sack in his second season with Dallas and fifth overall in the NFL.

The 6-foot-3, 265-pounder established career highs with the Cowboys in 2016, racking up 25 tackles and six sacks in 13 games, including six starts.

An undrafted free agent out of Idaho, Mayowa appeared in two games with the Seattle Seahawks in 2013 before spending the next two seasons with the Oakland Raiders.

The Redskins also are expected to have free-agent defensive lineman Muhammad Wilkerson in for a visit.