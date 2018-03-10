Richard Sherman to meet with 49ers on Saturday

Four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Richard Sherman is expected to meet with the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday, multiple outlets reported.

The scheduled visit comes one day after Sherman officially was released by the Seattle Seahawks with a failed physical designation. He reportedly had dinner with 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan on Friday night, per The Athletic.

The 49ers are interested in making certain Sherman is healing from his injuries and could attempt to get a contract completed, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

Sherman, who will turn 30 on March 30, is coming off a season-ending Achilles tear, as well as a surgical procedure on his other Achilles.

"I want to go to a contender," Sherman told KIRO-AM in Seattle on Friday. "I play at a high level. I've always been a guy that can work well with others and continue to elevate if my teammates elevate and elevate others.

"... Would I go to a young secondary that is like we were when we were younger and help them grow and help them advance? Sure, if the number looks right and the situation is comfortable for me and my family."

The 49ers are in need of a cornerback after they lost out to the NFC West rival Los Angeles Rams for Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib.

Sherman attended Stanford but spent the last seven seasons in the Pacific Northwest. He noted that the Seahawks informed of him that they are still open to re-signing him.

He had one season remaining on a four-year, $56 million extension he signed in 2014 after the Seahawks won Super Bowl XLVIII.

Sherman has recorded a league-best 32 interceptions since entering the NFL in 2011 as a fifth-round draft pick.

He is also the vocal leader of a defense that led Seattle to back-to-back Super Bowl appearances.

Sherman played just nine games in 2017 before sustaining a season-ending ruptured Achilles tendon.