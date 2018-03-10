Johnson seeks 'reunion' with Titans

Running back Chris Johnson has expressed interest in a potential reunion with the Tennessee Titans.

Johnson took to social media on Friday to convey his desire for a return to Music City.

The Titans likely are in need of a change-of-pace back after informing DeMarco Murray that he will be released. The team is preparing to hand the lead role in 2018 to former Heisman Trophy winner Derrick Henry.

"I don't think back to Titans would be a bad idea. Lol we will see if we can make it a reunion," Johnson tweeted, via The Tennessean.

Johnson, who turns 33 in September, rushed for 114 yards on 45 carries in four games last season with the Arizona Cardinals. He was released in October after the Cardinals traded for fellow running back Adrian Peterson.

The Titans selected Johnson with the 24th overall pick of the 2008 NFL Draft. He played six seasons in Tennessee, highlighted with an impressive campaign in 2009 in which he rushed for 2,006 yards to go along with 14 touchdowns.

Henry led the Titans in rushing in his second NFL season in 2017. He ran for 744 yards during the regular season and added 184 yards while starting both playoff games.