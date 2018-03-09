Philadelphia Eagles trade WR Torrey Smith to Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers have agreed to acquire wide receiver Torrey Smith from the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for cornerback Daryl Worley, multiple outlets reported on Friday.

The move comes two days after the Eagles agreed to acquire defensive end Michael Bennett and a seventh-round draft pick from the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for wide receiver Marcus Johnson and a fifth-round pick.

Both trades cannot become official until the new league year begins on Wednesday.

Trading Smith for the Philadelphia native Worley clears over $4 million in cap space for the Eagles, as the latter is still on the rookie deal he signed as a third-round pick of the 2016 NFL Draft. Smith will make a base salary of $5 million, while Worley is scheduled to earn $650,000.

Smith reeled in 36 receptions for 430 yards and two touchdowns with the Eagles in 2017 after signing a three-year, $15 million contract last offseason. He stepped it up in the playoffs with 13 catches for 157 yards and a score as the Eagles went on to win their first Super Bowl title in franchise history.

The 29-year-old's totals in receptions and receiving yards were fourth-best on the team, behind tight end Zach Ertz (74, 824), Nelson Agholor (62, 768) and Alshon Jeffery (57, 789). Mack Collins, who averaged a team-best 14.1 yards per catch, is expected to play a greater role next season.

Smith has 302 receptions for 4,951 yards and 39 touchdowns in 108 career games with the Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 49ers and Eagles.

Worley recorded 64 tackles, two interceptions and one sack in 15 games, including 14 starts, last season. The 23-year-old has 152 tackles, three interceptions and two sacks in 31 career contests.