Philadelphia Eagles DE Chris Long unsure if he will return

Defensive end Chris Long gave the Philadelphia Eagles a thumbs-up when they asked about trading for defensive end Michael Bennett, but regarding his own availability for next season, he gave them a maybe.

The 32-year-old Long, who has played on winning Super Bowl teams with the Eagles and New England Patriots the last two seasons, said he is unsure about returning for an 11th NFL season.

"I don't know yet," Long told SB Nation. "I'm working something out right now. At 32, you have limited time left to play the game you love, so the role has to be exactly right for me. I can still play at a high level, and I'm hungry to play, but every player my age has to weigh how they want to go out.

"The 25-year-old me would tell the 32-year-old me to take the two rings and go start the next chapter in life, but it's never simple when you still have gas left in the tank. We'll have to see what shakes out. So short answer, I have no idea. I love Philly, though. The city would make it hard to walk away."

Long said he gave the Eagles "a glowing recommendation" when they asked about Bennett, whom they eventually acquired from the Seattle Seahawks.

Should Long return, they could be bookends next season.

"They asked me about Mike before the trade because I know Mike," Long said. "I really do think Mike is an awesome dude and a great player. He's been as good an inside/out rusher as I've seen in my time in the league -- one of my favorite guys to watch."

Long played in 16 regular-season games in 2017, including one start, and recorded 5.0 sacks. He played in all three of the Eagles' postseason games, but did not start any and did not record a sack.

Long signed a two-year deal with the Eagles last March, but the second year, which would be for 2018, is a team option.