Cleveland Browns land Jarvis Landry in trade with Miami Dolphins

The Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins have agreed to a trade that will bring three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Jarvis Landry to Cleveland in exchange for draft choices, multiple media outlets reported Friday.

The Dolphins will receive a 2018 draft pick and a 2019 draft selection, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, although the round of those picks remains unclear.

The Browns are planning to negotiate a long-term deal that could make Landry one of highest-paid wide receivers in the league. The Browns have more than $113 million in salary-cap space available.

Landry, 25, responded to the move on his Twitter account, saying, "Y'all better understand s--- about to get SERIOUS... ON MY MAMA."

The Dolphins placed a franchise tag on Landry, and Landry signed his $15.982 million franchise tender on Thursday, making him available for trades.

Landry was a Pro Bowl selection each of the last three seasons, catching more than 90 passes each of those years.

He led the NFL last season with 112 catches, although his 987 receiving yards gave him only 8.8 yards per reception. Landry also had nine touchdown catches in 2017.

The only players to have more receptions since Landry entered the league in 2014 are Antonio Brown of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Julio Jones of the Atlanta Falcons.

Cleveland needs veteran possession receivers. The Browns have Josh Gordon, but off-field issues make his availability an issue. Corey Coleman, a first-round draft pick in 2016, had 23 receptions for 305 yards in 2017, when he played in nine games, including eight starts.