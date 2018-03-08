New England Patriots' Tom Brady shaves head for charity

March 8 (UPI) -- New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady shaved his head Thursday in order to raise money for cancer research.

The 2018 NFL MVP joined Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and hundreds of other people who got the haircuts, benefiting the Dana Farber Cancer Institute at the fifth annual Saving by Shaving event at the Granite Telecommunications offices in Quincy, Mass.

Granite Telecommunications committed to pledge more than $5 million to the institute if 1,000 Granite teammates, family and friends shaved their heads or beards, according to WCVB Boston.

Local barbers and stylists donated their services for the event. Boston Red Sox president Sam Kennedy and Quincy Mayor Thomas Koch also attended the event. Brady was billed as a "mystery guest" in a news release issued before he made the appearance.

Granite has contributed nearly $15 million to Dana-Farber through the Saving by Shaving event. Brady's mother, Dalynn, was diagnosed with cancer in June 2016.

The 40-year-old gunslinger didn't go completely bald for the event, but he did get a close shave.

"They call me Buzzy...Tom Buzzy," Brady wrote on Instagram after the haircut. "What a fun #SavingByShaving event today. It was an honor to join the fun and support @DanaFarber and all the great work they do! Thanks for the invite @coachhale5 [Rob Hale] and thank you @piniandco for the haircut!"

The final episode of Brady's documentary series Tom vs Time airs at noon Monday on Facebook Watch.