Minnesota Vikings opt not to tender Jeff Overbaugh

By The Sports Xchange  |  March 8, 2018 at 4:19 PM
The Minnesota Vikings seem to be satisfied with Kevin McDermott's progress following shoulder surgery, and as a result, they will not tender exclusive rights free agent long snapper Jeff Overbaugh, the Pioneer Press of St. Paul reported Thursday.

That means Overbaugh will become an unrestricted free agent next week.

Overbaugh replaced the injured McDermott in Week 17 and played both postseason games for the Vikings. However, those are the only NFL games Overbaugh has played in his career.

McDermott, 28, has served as Minnesota's long snapper the past three seasons, and he played one season each for the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers.

He is expected to be ready for the 2018 season.

