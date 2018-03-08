Drug charges against Cincinnati Bengals WR Tyler Boyd dropped

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd had all drug charges against him dropped at a hearing Wednesday in Pittsburgh.

The charges against Boyd stemmed from an arrest last July in suburban Pittsburgh, following a crash in which vape pens were discovered in the vehicle, WXPI.com reported.

Boyd had faced charges of possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia following a search of the vehicle by police. No one was present with the vehicle, which was registered to Boyd.

A first-round draft pick of the Bengals in 2016, Boyd said in October that a friend was driving the car and he was not at the scene of the crash. His friend has since admitted to driving the vehicle.

Boyd had 54 receptions for 603 yards and a touchdown as a rookie, but he played in only 10 games last season and had 22 catches for 225 yards and two scores.