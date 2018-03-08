Denver Broncos reportedly exercise option on Chris Harris Jr.

The Denver Broncos exercised their option on cornerback Chris Harris Jr.'s contract, Mike Klis of KUSA reported on Thursday.

Per Klis, the decision involved a $1.1 million payout ahead of Harris Jr.'s $7.4 million salary for the upcoming season. The 28-year-old defensive back reportedly also has a $100,000 workout bonus.

Harris Jr. is signed through 2019 and has a salary of $7.8 million for the final year of the deal.

Keeping Harris Jr. in Denver was extremely important for a team that reportedly is looking to trade cornerback Aqib Talib. The Broncos would get $11 million in salary-cap space should Talib depart.

The durable Harris Jr. has played in each game over the past five seasons and all but one during his seven-year NFL career. He recorded 40 tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble for the Broncos last season.

Harris Jr. has collected 413 tackles, 3.5 sacks and 16 interceptions in 111 career games, all with the Broncos.