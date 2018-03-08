Home / Sports News / NFL

Denver Broncos reportedly exercise option on Chris Harris Jr.

By The Sports Xchange  |  March 8, 2018 at 4:01 PM
The Denver Broncos exercised their option on cornerback Chris Harris Jr.'s contract, Mike Klis of KUSA reported on Thursday.

Per Klis, the decision involved a $1.1 million payout ahead of Harris Jr.'s $7.4 million salary for the upcoming season. The 28-year-old defensive back reportedly also has a $100,000 workout bonus.

Harris Jr. is signed through 2019 and has a salary of $7.8 million for the final year of the deal.

Keeping Harris Jr. in Denver was extremely important for a team that reportedly is looking to trade cornerback Aqib Talib. The Broncos would get $11 million in salary-cap space should Talib depart.

The durable Harris Jr. has played in each game over the past five seasons and all but one during his seven-year NFL career. He recorded 40 tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble for the Broncos last season.

Harris Jr. has collected 413 tackles, 3.5 sacks and 16 interceptions in 111 career games, all with the Broncos.

