Texans' Cushing reportedly visits Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks have generated a lot of news lately, and they added an item as former Houston Texans linebacker Brian Cushing was scheduled to visit Seattle on Wednesday, according to Ian Rapaport of the NFL Network.

Seattle reportedly agreed on a trade that sent Michael Bennett to Philadelphia, while reports are circulating that cornerback Richard Sherman might not be in Seattle much longer.

The latest news is that Cushing, who was released by the Texans last month, has an interest in joining the Seahawks.

Cushing, 31, played for Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll at USC.

If the Seahawks add Cushing, he would join Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright to form a solid linebacking corps.

Cushing served a 10-game suspension last year for a violation of the league's policy on performance enhancing drugs. He played in five games for the Texans in 2017, all as a starter, and had 1.5 sacks.