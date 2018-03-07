Home / Sports News / NFL

Seahawks to trade DE Bennett to Eagles

By The Sports Xchange  |  March 7, 2018 at 4:24 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

The Philadelphia Eagles will acquire defensive end Michael Bennett and a seventh-round draft pick from the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for wide receiver Marcus Johnson and a fifth-round pick, multiple outlets reported on Wednesday.

The move cannot become official until the new league year begins on March 14.

Bennett was owed a $3 million roster bonus had he been with the Seahawks on March 18. By trading him, the Seahawks will save $2.2 million against the salary cap.

The 32-year-old Bennett has battled nagging injuries, including foot and knee issues, despite making the Pro Bowl the past three seasons.

Bennett has 54 career sacks, including 8.5 sacks and 24 quarterback hits last season.

In addition to Bennett's play on the field, he is noted for some of his polarizing social stances off the field. He is one of the NFL players who chose to sit during the national anthem.

Johnson, 23, had five receptions for 45 yards in 10 games last season for the Eagles.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Manning sells Denver Papa John's franchises, but still spokesman Manning sells Denver Papa John's franchises, but still spokesman
Olympic figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu withdraws from world championships Olympic figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu withdraws from world championships
Free agent Kirk Cousins wants fans to help him choose next team Free agent Kirk Cousins wants fans to help him choose next team
Serena Williams partakes in dance off, has new message for fans Serena Williams partakes in dance off, has new message for fans
Fairfield basketball player, coach sob during last game together Fairfield basketball player, coach sob during last game together