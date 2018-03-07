Seahawks to trade DE Bennett to Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles will acquire defensive end Michael Bennett and a seventh-round draft pick from the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for wide receiver Marcus Johnson and a fifth-round pick, multiple outlets reported on Wednesday.

The move cannot become official until the new league year begins on March 14.

Bennett was owed a $3 million roster bonus had he been with the Seahawks on March 18. By trading him, the Seahawks will save $2.2 million against the salary cap.

The 32-year-old Bennett has battled nagging injuries, including foot and knee issues, despite making the Pro Bowl the past three seasons.

Bennett has 54 career sacks, including 8.5 sacks and 24 quarterback hits last season.

In addition to Bennett's play on the field, he is noted for some of his polarizing social stances off the field. He is one of the NFL players who chose to sit during the national anthem.

Johnson, 23, had five receptions for 45 yards in 10 games last season for the Eagles.