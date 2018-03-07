Report: Seahawks' Sherman bids farewell to teammates

Reports that cornerback Richard Sherman may not be with the Seattle Seahawks much longer are swirling again.

Last year, the Seahawks reportedly put him on the trading block, but no deal was made.

It may be different this time, because NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Sherman told teammates goodbye this week, saying that he does not expect to be with the Seahawks in 2018.

In response, several Seahawks players have tweeted farewell messages to Sherman.

Nothing is official, and Sherman texted ESPN's Josina Anderson on Wednesday, telling her that he has not "been told anything."

However, Sherman was scheduled to meet with coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider Wednesday afternoon, presumably to talk about his future with the team, NFL Media's Tom Pelissero reported.

Seahawks cornerback Jeremy Lane tweeted what appears to be a response to Sherman's message to him, "That text message got my heart hurting ... damn 25 (Sherman's jersey number) was my Dawg #WhatsNext."

Kam Chancellor also responded to Sherman's message, suggesting Sherman could be gone.

The 29-year-old Sherman, a four-time Pro Bowl selection, is scheduled to have a $13.2 million cap hit this season as a result of the four-year, $56 million contract he signed before the 2015 season.

Sherman is the vocal leader of the Seahawks' defense that led Seattle to back-to-back Super Bowl appearances, including a Super Bowl XLVIII victory.

However, he played just nine games in 2017 before he suffered a season-ending ruptured Achilles tendon. Sherman had surgery on his other Achilles tendon recently.

Carroll called Sherman's recent surgery a "minor" procedure, but he had his left foot in a boot, and his health status for the 2018 season remains uncertain.

After finishing 9-7 last season, the Seahawks have undergone significant changes in their coaching staff and their player roster.

Seattle will have two new coordinators, as Brian Schottenheimer replaces Darrell Bevell as offensive coordinator and Ken Norton Jr. takes over the defensive coordinator position from Kris Richard.

Seattle reportedly traded defensive lineman Michael Bennett to the Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday.