Home / Sports News / NFL

Lions hire defensive assistant Gregory

By The Sports Xchange  |  March 7, 2018 at 4:27 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

The Detroit Lions hired Steve Gregory as a defensive assistant, the team announced Wednesday.

New Lions head coach Matt Patricia has a history with Gregory. Gregory played eight years in the NFL, including two years as a starting safety with the New England Patriots when Patricia was the Patriots' defensive coordinator.

Gregory also played at Syracuse while Patricia was a graduate assistant coach with the Orange. Gregory played under head coach Paul Pasqualoni at Syracuse, and Pasqualoni was recently hired as the Lions' offensive coordinator.

Gregory started his coaching career at Syracuse, becoming the team's special teams quality control coach in 2015.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Manning sells Denver Papa John's franchises, but still spokesman Manning sells Denver Papa John's franchises, but still spokesman
Olympic figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu withdraws from world championships Olympic figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu withdraws from world championships
Free agent Kirk Cousins wants fans to help him choose next team Free agent Kirk Cousins wants fans to help him choose next team
Serena Williams partakes in dance off, has new message for fans Serena Williams partakes in dance off, has new message for fans
Fairfield basketball player, coach sob during last game together Fairfield basketball player, coach sob during last game together