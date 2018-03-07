Eagles tab Groh as OC among coaching changes

The Philadelphia Eagles officially named Mike Groh as their offensive coordinator and Duce Staley as an assistant head coach, the team announced Wednesday.

Groh replaces Frank Reich after the latter became the head coach for the Indianapolis Colts.

The 46-year-old Groh joined head coach Doug Pederson's staff this past season after serving as a wide receivers coach for the Los Angeles Rams (2016), Chicago Bears (2013-15) and Alabama (2011-13). He also is the son of former New York Jets and Virginia head coach Al Groh.

Staley has served as the Eagles' running backs coach since 2013. Philadelphia led the NFL in rushing offense (160.4 yards per game) in 2013 and ranked fifth in the league in that category (127.9) during Staley's tenure as the running backs coach.

Also on Wednesday, the Eagles announced that Press Taylor will replace John DeFilippo as the quarterbacks coach after assisting him last season. DeFilippo departed Philadelphia to become the offensive coordinator with the Minnesota Vikings.

Jeff Stoutland was elevated to offensive line coach/run game coordinator, Gunter Brewer was hired as wide receivers coach to replace Groh and Carson Walch was named as assistant wide receivers coach.

Brewer coached current Eagles wideout Mack Hollins at the University of North Carolina, while Walch was on the staff of the Edmonton Eskimos of the Canadian Football League the last two years.

Last year's coaching assistants Spencer Phillips and Trent Miles have also been promoted. Phillips will now be offensive quality control/quarterbacks and Miles will work with running backs in addition to quality control duties.